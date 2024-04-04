‘Look at our brothers in Amman; they besieged the embassy of the Zionist entity’ A protest in front of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in support of Gaza sends greetings to the Jordanian protest outside the Israeli embassy in Amman. Chants exchange between protestors in Amman and Cairo began with the Jordanian protest urging Egyptians to pressure the government to open the Rafah crossing, while voices from Cairo responded in solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to government policies. For 11 consecutive days, protesters gathered in front of the Israeli embassy in Amman while police arrested dozens of participants.