Armenian community in Jerusalem calls on Christian communities around the world to pressure Israeli government

Israeli settlers attempt to seize Armenian properties under the protection of Israeli occupation authorities in the Armenian Quarter in occupied Jerusalem. Tensions have mounted in the past month after a Jewish developer leased 25% of the Armenian Quarter, which is home to about 2,000 Armenian Christians, from the Armenian patriarch against the community’s will. A coveted plot of land inside the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem has become the focus of a legal controversy between the Armenian community and an Australian-Israeli developer who intends to build a luxury hotel complex on the property, as reported by the Times of Israel. In recent weeks, the dispute over the property has escalated.

April 4, 2024 at 7:08 pm

