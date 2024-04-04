Middle East Monitor
Israel targeted foreign aid workers so Palestinians could starve quietly, UN rapporteur says

April 4, 2024 at 1:30 pm

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Rights Situation in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese speaks at a press conference during a session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva, on March 27, 2024 [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]

Israel deliberately killed the World Central Kitchen (WCK) staff in Gaza so Palestinians could be starved quietly, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, said on Tuesday.

In a post on X Albanese said: “Knowing how Israel operates, my assessment is that Israeli forces intentionally killed #WCK workers so that donors would pull out & civilians in Gaza could continue to be starved quietly.”

“Israel knows Western countries & most Arab countries won’t move a finger for the Palestinians,” she added.

On Tuesday WCK and American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera) announced the suspension of their humanitarian aid operations in Gaza, expressing “shock” at the killing of seven aid workers, six of them foreign nationals, in Israeli air strikes “despite coordination with the Israeli army.”

WCF founder, Chef Jose Andres, said yesterday that the aid workers had been targeted by Israeli occupation forces, “systematically, car by car.”

