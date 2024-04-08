Palestine denies dismissal of UK envoy Husam Zomlot

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates yesterday denied reports that Palestine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, has been sacked.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said: “Precision and caution should be exercised when reporting news and that there is a need to turn to official sources and not to be drawn into a cycle of rumours.”

It added that it has the right to investigate the various reports that claimed Zomlot had been fired “and prosecute those who spread rumours according to the law.”

Earlier yesterday, Palestinian media sources and social media platforms circulated the news of Zomlot’s dismissal over his successful visit to the Jordanian capital, Amman, during which he presented several lectures and conducted media interviews that received unparalleled approval from attendees.

According to the reports, Zomlot’s dismissal also came following his visit to Qatar and his appearance on Al Jazeera, without the permission of his political and diplomatic contacts in the country.

Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot came to prominence over his relentless defence of Palestinian rights, especially since 7 October.

