PM: Iraq to send 10m litres of fuel to Gaza Strip

April 9, 2024 at 12:00 pm

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in the country, in Baghdad, Iraq on January 27, 2024 [AP/Hadi Mizban/Pool/Anadolu Agency]

Iraq agreed on Sunday to send ten million litres of fuel to the Gaza Strip in support of the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said.

According to Reuters, Iraq also agreed to receive wounded Palestinians from Gaza and provide them treatment in government and private hospitals, the prime minister said.

Israel prevented the entry of fuel, food, water and medicine to the besieged Gaza Strip when it launched a devastating war on the enclave on 8 October.

The lack of fuel has crippled hospitals, water systems, bakeries, communications networks and relief operations in the Strip and left the enclave in darkness.

