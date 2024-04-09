Saudi Arabia says no recognition of Israel without two-state solution

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Washington has told the New York Times that the Kingdom is “firm in its position towards Israel, and [that] recognition will only come after adopting an irreversible path towards the two-state solution.”

In the interview on Monday, Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud added that, “Riyadh will not sign any agreement without tangible commitments that serve the Palestinian cause.” She stressed that the two-state solution must be final, clear, and within a specific time frame. “Establishing relations with Israel is still within reach, but it requires a commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan said recently that the two-state solution is the only way to security in the region, including Israel’s. He indicated that the time has come to focus all efforts towards the two-state solution, including holding accountable those who stand in the way, according to Saudi TV channel Al Sharq.

READ: US security adviser to meet Saudi’s MBS to discuss Israel ‘mega deal’