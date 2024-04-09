Tel Aviv has failed in its war on Gaza, Israeli political analyst says

The Israeli government has lost its war on Gaza and is more isolated than ever, Yedioth Ahronoth’s political analyst Nadav Eyal said yesterday.

“Not only has [Israel] lost support in most of the West, and is very close to an arms embargo from Europe, even among its great ally the tectonic plates are in motion,” Eyal wrote in an op-ed.

The Israeli commentator believed the entire failure is rooted in politics and the narrow partisan politics to which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resorted.

“Netanyahu’s public and evil confrontation with the Biden administration only emphasised Israel’s weakness,” he said.

“Israel’s failure is not based on presenting the goals of the war – which were fully supported by all Western countries. The failure lies entirely in the execution,” Eyal wrote.

Eyal said instead of trying to reduce differences with the United States, Netanyahu exaggerated them for his own political survival.

“The entire failure is rooted in the failed politics [of the Israeli government],” he said, adding that “war is not won just by killing. A complementary political act is needed.”

Israel’s first failure, he explained, is “the civilian suffering in Gaza.”

