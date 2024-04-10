Biden says Netanyahu is making 'a mistake' with his approach to war on Gaza

US President Joe Biden criticised Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Tuesday over the war on Gaza, calling his approach a “mistake”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden told the US-based Spanish language TV network, Univision, in an interview.

“What I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks total access to all food and medicine going into the country,” he said. “There’s no excuse to not provide for the medical and the food needs of those people. It should be done now.”

Biden’s remarks came after he said in a statement last week that he is “outraged” and “heartbroken” over an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that killed seven people working for the US-based food charity, World Central Kitchen (WCK), highlighting that Israel “has not done enough to protect aid workers”.

Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians since a 7 October cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group, Hamas, which claimed 1,200 lives.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Much of Gaza’s infrastructure has since been destroyed and 1.9 million residents forcibly displaced, leaving them at risk of disease and famine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: US does not believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza: Defence chief