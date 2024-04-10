Massive fire erupts at Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Eid Al-Fitr eve

A massive fire erupted in a warehouse at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Fitr, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Civil Defence in the enclave said in a statement that its teams had rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire that broke out on Tuesday.

The statement noted that the fire was difficult to extinguish and control due to the teams’ limited resources and the destruction of streets.

The Civil Defence did not specify the reasons for the fire.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip since a 7 October cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than 33,300 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 76,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now on day 186, has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

