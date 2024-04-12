Rocket barrage launched from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel

A barrage of rockets was launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee in northern Israel, an Israeli media outlet reported on Friday evening, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Heavy missile fire was directed towards Galilee, along with several sirens sounding amid concerns of aircraft penetration into Israeli territory,” reported Israeli daily, Maariv.

“Sirens were activated in the communities of Dafna, Snir, Hagoshrim, Dan and other settlements,” it added.

According to Maariv, more than 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Galilee.

Later, Lebanese group, Hezbollah, said in a statement that it had struck northern Israel with dozens of Katyusha rockets targeting artillery positions.

The Israeli army reported on Friday that around 50 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards the Finger of the Galilee area in northern Israel, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

The official broadcaster said the army detected a large number of rockets fired from southern Lebanon and that they were intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

No injuries or damages were reported, it said.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas last 7 October.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a 7 October attack by Palestinian group, Hamas, killing some 1,200 Israelis. The Israeli army has since killed more than 33,600 people and injured over 76,000 others.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice which, in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: Hezbollah says it targeted Israel site near border with Lebanon