Algeria reinstates its Ambassador to Spain

Algeria reinstated its Ambassador to Madrid on 8 April after a year-long protest against Spain’s support for Morocco’s plan for the Western Sahara, Spain’s King Felipe’s official webpage reports.

Algerian diplomat, Abdelfettah Daghmoum, along with five others, presented their credentials to Spain’s King Felipe VI.

Algeria eased its ban on some Spanish goods after recalling its ambassador last year.

The move followed Spain’s support for Morocco’s Western Sahara autonomy proposal, which Algeria strongly opposes.

Algerian officials said the Ambassador’s return was prompted by signals from Spain, indicating a shift back to neutrality in the Western Sahara conflict.

