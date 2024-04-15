Palestinians injured as Israeli warplanes target Gaza hospital

At least five Palestinians sustained various injuries in an Israeli air strike targeting a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip today.

Israeli warplanes struck the vicinity of the Gaza European Hospital south of Khan Yunis, resulting in the injuries of five people, Palestine’s official news agency Wafa quoted medical sources as saying.

No fatalities were reported.

The agency also said Israeli occupation forces targeted agricultural land in the Manara neighbourhood, southeast of the city.

Israeli artillery also targeted the southeast of Gaza City, Wafa added.

Three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli air strike late yesterday targeting a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu.

More than 33,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched a genocidal bombing campaign on the enclave in October 2023.

Read: Palestinian killed by Israel army gunfire in West Bank