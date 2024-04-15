Palestinian killed by Israel army gunfire in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and two others injured on Monday by Israeli army gunfire during its raid into the occupied northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced in a statement that its teams evacuated a fatality and two gunshot injuries during the Israeli occupation forces’ raid into the city of Nablus.

The army raided several neighbourhoods in the western part of the city, leading to clashes with dozens of Palestinians, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

They noted that the army besieged a residential building in the Al-Marej neighbourhood, with sounds of live fire being heard from the area.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on 7 October last year.

While illegal settlers increased their attacks, the Israeli army escalated its operations, killing at least 463 Palestinians, injuring 4,750 and detaining more than 8,000 others, according to Palestinian sources.

Read: Israel settlers attack West Bank villages, burning Palestinian homes