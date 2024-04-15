Turkiye: Focus should be on ‘humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza

Turkiye hopes for renewed attention on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 33,800 Palestinians, Anadolu reported Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz saying yesterday.

“We hope that the increasing tension in our region will decrease as soon as possible and attention will be focused on the crimes against humanity in Gaza,” Yilmaz said on X.

“As Turkey, we will continue to make every effort to ensure a ceasefire, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the oppressed Palestinian people, and the initiation of the political process to establish a permanent two-state peace,” he added.

He considered countries “who unconditionally support Israel by remaining silent about the massacres contribute to escalating regional tension and become complicit in the crimes of the Netanyahu administration.”

He called on the international community to uphold the rule of law, support justice and halt Israeli attacks.

“There are no winners in war; only losers of a fair peace,” the vice president stressed.

Tensions escalated in the region after Israel struck Iran’s consulate in Syria killing senior officials. Tehran retaliated this weekend by sending hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel, most were intercepted before reaching their targets.

More than 33,800 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza in October 2023. A further 76,465 have been injured. The actual number of those dead is expected to be much higher as tens of thousands of Palestinians are thought to have died while trapped underneath the rubble of their destroyed homes.

Turkiye: We will continue efforts to prevent destabilising the region