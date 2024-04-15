Turkiye: We will continue efforts to prevent destabilising the region

The Turkish Foreign Ministry yesterday stressed that Ankara will continue to avoid incidents that could permanently damage the region’s stability and lead to further global conflicts.

The statement came after Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the occupation state’s targeting of Tehran’s consulate in Syria resulting in the killing of seven members of the Revolutionary Guards.

“Iran’s retaliation to this attack and subsequent developments have once again demonstrated that events could quickly escalate into a regional war,” the ministry emphasised.

Since the attack, which caused minimal damage to Israeli sites, the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns has reached out to Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), seeking mediation. Washington had previously conveyed to Tehran via Ankara that any action it took had to be “within certain limits”.

