Israel to set up 10,000 tents near Rafah to further displace Palestinians, media reports

Israel intends to set up 10,000 tents near the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, within two weeks in preparation for its army’s ground invasion of the city, local media reported yesterday.

Israel’s Kan channel said that it obtained an official document indicating that “Israel will set up 10,000 tents outside Rafah over the next two weeks.”

“There are 30,000 additional tents currently being purchased and that will be installed in the area later,” it added.

The channel also noted that “Based on the timetable [for setting up these tents], one can say that the path to evacuating residents from Rafah is still long.”

In spite of growing international warnings of the catastrophic repercussions of such a move, including from the US, Israel insists on invading Rafah, claiming that it is “the last Hamas stronghold”. More than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering in Rafah after being forcibly removed from their homes in Gaza.

