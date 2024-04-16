Middle East Monitor
Official: Israel executes 400 Palestinians at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza

April 16, 2024 at 11:38 am

A mass grave is found in the courtyard of the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on 16 April, 2024 [Hamza Qraiqea/Anadolu Agency]

The Gaza Government Media Office announced on Monday that the Israeli army has executed 400 Palestinians at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, adding that at least nine bodies were discovered in the hospital courtyard.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Gaza Government Media Office, confirmed the bodies were victims of the Israeli army, adding that some were patients receiving treatment in the hospital and: “Some of the bodies still had medical equipment attached to them.”

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza appealed to the relevant institutions to establish field hospitals in Gaza City and Northern Gaza to provide healthcare services to people after the Israeli army put Al-Shifa Hospital and many other hospitals entirely out of service.

Since 7 October, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, leaving more than 100,000 dead and wounded, most of them women and children, and massive destruction and famine claiming the lives of children and the elderly, according to Palestinian and United Nations data.

