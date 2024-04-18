Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Nearly 2 in 3 homes in Gaza have been destroyed, says UNICEF

April 18, 2024 at 5:59 pm

Palestinian families return their homes passing debris of destroyed buildings after Israeli forces' withdrawal from parts of Khan Yunis, Gaza on 07 April, 2024 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]

Palestinian families return their homes passing debris of destroyed buildings after Israeli forces’ withdrawal from parts of Khan Yunis, Gaza on 07 April, 2024 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]

About two in three homes in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged, a UNICEF spokesperson lamented on Thursday, expressing his frustration over the devastation of families’ homes, Anadolu Agency reports.

James Elder, on X, highlighted the “decades” of hard work and investment that have been turned into a “nightmare”, with families struggling to save their homes only to see them destroyed again.

“You see rubble. And I see it as far as my eye can see,” he said in a video message. “Decades and decades, families saved and saved their family homes. And they look to me, and they say, ‘James, I’m too old. I don’t have time to do it again’.”

“How do these people start again?” he asked.

Elder urged “no more destruction and no more families, homes, dreams smashed.”

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since 7 October, 2023 cross-border attack by Palestinian group, Hamas, in which some1,200 people were killed.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Nearly 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 76,600 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: WHO: The extent of the destruction of Gaza’s hospitals is heartbreaking

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending