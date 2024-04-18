WHO: The extent of the destruction of Gaza’s hospitals is heartbreaking

“The level of destruction of Gaza’s hospitals is heartbreaking,” the Director of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said yesterday while calling for a ceasefire.

Ghebreyesus added in post on X “@WHO and partners concluded another mission to north #Gaza and reached the Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS) medical point, Al-Shifa Hospital, and Indonesian hospital to assess their current capacity,” noting that “The removal of dead bodies at Al-Shifa is still ongoing.”

“The emergency department is being cleaned by health workers and burnt beds have been removed. The safety of the remaining construction still needs a thorough engineering assessment,” he stated.

Ghebreyesus pointed out that “The Indonesian Hospital is empty. Reconstruction work is ongoing in an effort to rehabilitate it.”

At the moment in Gaza, only 12 hospitals are partially operating, six of which are in the north and six in the south, in addition to three field hospitals that are partially operating.

The level of destruction of Gaza’s hospitals is heartbreaking. We again call for hospitals to be protected, not attacked or militarised. We again call for a ceasefire. The key medicine the people in Gaza need is peace.

Israel has killed more than 33,900 Palestinians since it launched its brutal bombing campaign in Gaza in October.

