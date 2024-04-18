Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

WHO: The extent of the destruction of Gaza’s hospitals is heartbreaking

April 18, 2024 at 9:12 am

Gazan teams, civil defence, crime scene investigation, and forensics continue to carry out investigation at the scene after Israeli siege and attacks that completely destroyed Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, leaving hundreds killed including displaced families, patients and doctors in Gaza City, Gaza on April 17, 2024 [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu Agency]

Gazan teams, civil defence, crime scene investigation, and forensics continue to carry out investigation at the scene after Israeli siege and attacks that completely destroyed Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, leaving hundreds killed including displaced families, patients and doctors in Gaza City, Gaza on April 17, 2024 [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu Agency]

“The level of destruction of Gaza’s hospitals is heartbreaking,” the Director of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said yesterday while calling for a ceasefire.

Ghebreyesus added in post on X  “@WHO and partners concluded another mission to north #Gaza and reached the Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS) medical point, Al-Shifa Hospital, and Indonesian hospital to assess their current capacity,” noting that “The removal of dead bodies at Al-Shifa is still ongoing.”

“The emergency department is being cleaned by health workers and burnt beds have been removed. The safety of the remaining construction still needs a thorough engineering assessment,” he stated.

Ghebreyesus pointed out that “The Indonesian Hospital is empty. Reconstruction work is ongoing in an effort to rehabilitate it.”

At the moment in Gaza, only 12 hospitals are partially operating, six of which are in the north and six in the south, in addition to three field hospitals that are partially operating.

The level of destruction of Gaza’s hospitals is heartbreaking. We again call for hospitals to be protected, not attacked or militarised. We again call for a ceasefire. The key medicine the people in Gaza need is peace.

Israel has killed more than 33,900 Palestinians since it launched its brutal bombing campaign in Gaza in October.

READ: Israel’s attacks on schools in Gaza are ‘systematic’: UN

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending