Turkiye government to tackle climate change with new law

Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, Mehmet Ozhaseki, announced the preparation of a new climate law to combat global warming and climate change, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, Ozhaseki stated that the law would include measures to reduce reckless irrigation and carbon emissions.

Speaking about the upcoming law, Ozhaseki emphasised the need for measures to mitigate the impacts of rising temperatures.

“In the last century, the average global temperature increased by 1.1 degrees Celsius (1.98 degrees Fahrenheit), while in our country, it increased by 1.5 degrees Celsius,” he said.

