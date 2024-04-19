Iran commander: Tehran could review ‘nuclear doctrine’ amid Israel threats

Iran could review its “nuclear doctrine” following Israeli threats, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said yesterday, raising concerns about Tehran’s nuclear programme which it has always said was strictly for peaceful purposes, Reuters reported.

His comments came before apparent Israeli strikes on Iran overnight, which Tehran said caused no damage.

Israel said it would strike Iran following its 13 April retaliatory missile and drone attack, which Tehran says was carried out in response to an Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria earlier this and which killed seven people, including two top generals.

“The threats of the Zionist regime [Israel] against Iran’s nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations,” Ahmad Haghtalab, the Guards’ commander in charge of nuclear security, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

It is now not clear what step Iran will take following Israel’s attack on its territory.

