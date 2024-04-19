UK sanctions businesses funding Sudan conflict

Great Britain applied sanctions against three businesses which, it said, were funding military groups behind the conflict in Sudan, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Britain said Alkhaleej Bank, Al-Fakher Advanced Works and Red Rock Mining would be subject to an asset freeze, limiting their financial freedom.

“A year on since the outbreak of fighting, we continue to see appalling atrocities against civilians, unacceptable restrictions on humanitarian access and an utter disregard for civilian life,” British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, said.

The report says that, last month, Britain pledged an 89 million pound ($111 million) aid package for Sudan.

