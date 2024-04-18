UAE pledges $100m aid for Sudan

The UAE has committed to providing $100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and neighbouring countries, Anadolu has reported, citing state news agency Wam on Wednesday. The pledge was made by Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan at the International Humanitarian Conference in Paris.

The conference was organised by France, Germany and the European Union, with the participation of international and regional countries and organisations, said Wam.

The agency explained that the minister has praised the efforts aimed at ending the Sudanese crisis and restoring the political track, stressing the importance of intensifying international and regional efforts to push for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and ensuring full access to humanitarian aid.

“There must collaboration [from the international community] to facilitate the ending of the conflict and a resolution to the crisis to enhance the security and stability of Sudan and prevent further loss of life,” said Sheikh Shakhboot. He added that the total amount of relief aid provided by the UAE for those affected by the conflict has reached $150m, which includes medical, food and relief supplies.

The UAE has also established a field hospital in Abéché city, in the Republic of Chad, at a cost of $20m. It’s the second hospital opened by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees.

Earlier in the week, donors pledged more than €2 billion ($2.1bn) to those afflicted by the continuing conflict in Sudan which has seen the Sudanese army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, fighting each other since mid-April last year. The civil war has left about 15,000 dead and more than eight million displaced and refugees, according to the UN.

In May, talks sponsored by Saudi Arabia and the US in Jeddah between the army and the RSF resulted in the first agreement between the two sides to commit to protecting civilians, and the announcement of more than one truce, during which violations and an exchange of accusations occurred between the two parties. This prompted Riyadh and Washington to suspend the negotiations.

