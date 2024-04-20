Israeli newspaper presents new account of Iran’s attack on Israel

Israel’s Maariv newspaper reported that the interception rate of the Iranian attack missiles and drones on Israel was 84 per cent, not 99 per cent as the army claimed, suggesting that the Dimona nuclear reactor and the Nevatim and Ramon bases were likely hit.

In an interview with Maariv, Or Fialkov, a researcher of Israeli war and terrorism affairs, presented various allegations regarding the extent of the damage caused to Israel on the day of the attack and provided additional details about the missiles hitting Israeli targets.

According to Iranian media, the attack carried out last weekend targeted three main targets: the Hermon base, the Nevatim base and the Ramon base.

The Israeli army claimed that minor damage was caused to the Nevatim base and Ramon was not damaged at all, while in Hermon, one of the roads in the settlement outpost area was damaged.

From video analysis, it appears that there were at least four missile hits. The Iranians claim that they hit the Nevatim base with three precise strikes, targeting the runways and two buildings.

Ramon satellite analysis experts who analysed recent images of the Ramon base claim that Iran was not able to hit the hangars or munitions buildings, nor the command-and-control centres.

However, according to analyses, up to five hits may have occurred on the base. As for the atomic reactor in Dimona, according to satellite image analysis, at least one building in the reactor was hit, and up to two hits may have occurred around the base.

The Israeli newspaper said that these analyses are based on low-quality satellite images, and only when high-quality satellite images are published will it be possible to know whether the Iranian attack on Israel failed miserably.

Maariv added: “It appears that the missile interception rate is about 84 per cent, which is a very high percentage, but it does not compare to the numbers announced by the Israeli army, which gave the impression that all Iranian threats have been completely intercepted.”

Fialkov noted: “When they announce crazy success rates… (99 per cent) and create a state of perfection, this can cause complacency among citizens as well as in the army.”

