France: Iran poses threat to Europe, not just to Israel and Middle East

French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said yesterday that Iran poses a security threat to Europe, not just to Israel and the Middle East.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien yesterday, Lecornu claimed that the French presence in the region helped to control the escalation in the face of Iran’s desire to destabilise.

He noted that, until now, Iran has acted indirectly through its agents, but it took the step last Saturday of directly attacking Israel on its territory.

Analysing the possibility of the threat of the conflict spreading to the Middle East, the French defence minister said that behind Israel’s war on Gaza looms the shadow of Tehran, which is leading its “agenda aimed at insecurity and destabilisation” in the region.

Iran’s destabilising agenda, he continued, threatens not only Israel and the Middle East but also Europe.

