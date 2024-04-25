Ex-deputy PM stresses Jordan’s support for Palestine resistance

Jordan’s former Deputy Prime Minister, Mamdouh Al-Abadi, has stressed the kingdom’s support for Palestine and the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation, Quds Press reported.

In an interview with the agency, Al-Abadi said the latest speech delivered by the spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades; Abu Obaida, in which he praised the kingdom’s support for Palestine and the Palestinian resistance is a “testament of this unique relation”, adding that the Jordanians thank him for this statement.

Al-Abadi pointed out that Abu Obaida’s statement is “not unusual” because historically the two peoples have had an exceptional relationship and Jordan has the longest borders with occupied Palestine, and half of the Jordanian people were refugees who were displaced from occupied Palestine.

In a video released on Tuesday, Abu Obaida said 200 days into Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Palestinian resistance is still solid, adding that the video clips shared by the resistance of its strikes against the Israeli enemy are “a small portion of our heroes’ strikes”.

