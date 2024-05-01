Middle East Monitor
Turkiye to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ

May 1, 2024 at 3:03 pm

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan gives a speech in Ankara, Turkiye on May 1, 2024. [Arda Küçükkaya – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said today that Turkiye would join in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Reuters reports.

“Upon completion of the legal text of our work, we will submit the declaration of official intervention before the ICJ with the objective of implementing this political decision,” Fidan said in a joint press conference with Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Ankara.

“Turkiye will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances,” he said.

In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians, after South Africa accused Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.

In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye was providing documents for the case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court.

Israel and its Western allies described the allegation as baseless. A final ruling in South Africa’s ICJ case in The Hague could take years.

