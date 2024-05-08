Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone attack targeting Eilat

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility, on Tuesday evening, for an attack targeting the Israeli city of Eilat with suicide reconnaissance drones.

The Islamic Resistance group said in a statement that it “targeted a vital target in Eilat, Umm Al-Rashrash”, without disclosing the nature of this target, stressing that it will “continue to destroy enemy strongholds”.

The group stressed that “this attack comes in response to the massacres committed by the usurping Occupation against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, in the Gaza Strip.”

Israeli websites circulated video footage showing the launch of an Israeli surface-to-air missile, in an apparent attempt to intercept a target in the sky of the city of Eilat.

