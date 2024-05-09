Israel claims to have killed Hamas naval force commander in Gaza

The Israeli occupation army claimed on Wednesday that one of its air strikes killed the commander of the Hamas naval force in the Gaza Strip in a joint operation with the Shin Bet security agency. The occupation forces hold Mohammad Ahmed Ali responsible for many attacks on Israeli settlements.

Hamas has not yet commented on the announcement. According to sources within the movement, Ali has been a member of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing.

Israel has been waging a war against the Palestinians in Gaza that has killed or wounded more than 113,000 people, most of them children and women. As famine becomes more likely due to the crippling blockade imposed on the enclave, around 10,000 Palestinians are still missing, presumed dead, under the rubble of their homes and other civilian infrastructure.

The apartheid state is continuing to pursue its war objectives despite a UN Security Council resolution ordering the fighting to stop immediately. Moreover, it is alleged that Israel is ignoring a ruling by the International Court of Justice demanding measures to prevent acts of “genocide” and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

