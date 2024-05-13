Kuwait's emir forms new govern’t with 13 ministers in Cabinet

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday issued a decree to form a new government, with Sheikh Mohammed Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah as prime minister and 13 ministers in Cabinet.

The decree was issued two days after Kuwait’s emir dissolved parliament and suspended some articles of the constitution.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the decree was issued to form the new Cabinet led by Al-Sabah, with Fahed Yousuf Saud Al-Sabah appointed as first deputy prime minister, with additional portfolios in defence and interior, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya as minister of foreign affairs.

In his speech aired on state television on Friday, Kuwait’s emir ordered the suspension of some constitutional articles for no more than four years.

He said the formation of the government has been stalled since the appointment of Prime Minister-designate Sheikh Mohammed Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah on 15 April.

He described the move as “a difficult decision to save the country and secure its high interest.”

He added that the country was facing “unbearable difficulties and obstacles,” referring to disagreements between the government and parliament, which resulted in the government’s resignation several times.