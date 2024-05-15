Bolivia urges Israel to probe settler violence against Palestinians

The Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern over the ongoing attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers, calling on Israeli authorities to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation into these incidents, hold those responsible accountable and bring them to justice.

According to CNN, the Foreign Ministry condemned in a statement yesterday the violent acts carried out by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, particularly in Jerusalem, including attacks on facilities and staff of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and on Jordanian humanitarian aid convoys heading to Gaza.

The ministry described these attacks as blatant violations of the Vienna Conventions and clear obstructions to the delivery of vital aid to Palestinian citizens, pointing out that those involved in these violent acts cannot escape punishment.

Bolivia called on the international community to join in condemning these actions and increase diplomatic efforts to reach a just and lasting solution to the conflict in the Middle East that puts an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people.

READ: Israel occupation army tells Palestinians to leave several areas in northern Gaza