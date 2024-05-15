Hamas leader criticises US national security adviser

A member of Hamas Political Bureau, Izzat Al-Rishq, has criticised the US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, who claimed that Hamas has been putting obstacles before concluding a ceasefire deal with Israel.

On Monday, Sullivan told reporters at the White House that “Washington does not believe what is happening in Gaza to be a genocide” and that “the world must call on Hamas to return to the table and agree to a [ceasefire] agreement.”

Al-Rishq posted on Telegram yesterday saying: “The world knows well that Hamas did not fail to attend any round of negotiations, and it had accepted the proposed deal and that [Israel] was the one who evaded the rounds of negotiations, and did not adhere to the terms of the agreement, and instead of responding to the mediators, it began the attack on Rafah, and re-escalated the attack in the north.”

