Tourists flock to meet the caveman of Socotra

A Yemeni man in his sixties chose not to join his neighbours as they left their caves in the Detwah biosphere reserve on the island of Socotra.

He stayed in his cave in the Qalansiyah Directorate and, after 50 years, has become an attraction for visitors seeking to learn about his unique primitive life.

Abdullah Al-Salim Ellai, a 62-year-old man, says he has been living in his cave in the Detwah Lagoon for five decades, where he relies on fishing and herding sheep to survive.

The man covers only the lower part of his body with a distinctive Yemeni loincloth and leaves his chest bare except for a necklace made of seashells, which he has been collecting for decades.

He cooks his food by collecting firewood and lighting a fire with stones, just as his ancestors did centuries ago.

Ellai welcomes his visitors and takes them into the water to fish with old nets, tells them stories of his experiences or about the legends of the island. He is fluent in English and speaks a little Russian, Italian and Polish, all of which he learnt by interacting with tourists who flock to the island.

READ: Yemen: museums open in Sanaa for first time in 13 years