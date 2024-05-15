Yemen Houthis claim attacks on US destroyer, Israel-bound ship in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed, on Wednesday, to have targeted a US destroyer and Israel-bound ship in the Red Sea, Anadolu Agency reports.

Houthi spokesman, Yahya Saree, said naval missiles targeted US destroyer, “Mason”, in the Red Sea, resulting in a direct hit.

Another ship was attacked with missiles and drones after it “violated a ban on vessels” heading to Israel, he added.

There was no comment from the US on the Houthi claim.

Wednesday’s attack came one day after the US and UK launched airstrikes on the Houthi-run Al- Hudaydah Airport in western Yemen.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated, or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since 7 October.

With the US and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.

READ: Red Cross visits ship’s crew for first time since being detained in Yemen