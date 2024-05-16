UK police charge man after attack of Palestine mission in London

British police charged a man with multiple counts of racially aggravated criminal damage today, after a series of anti-Muslim incidents last October and November at the office that serves Palestinian interests as well as mosques and businesses in the capital, Reuters reports.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: “Detectives investigating a linked series of anti-Muslim incidents at the Palestinian Mission in Hammersmith, as well as mosques and businesses across west London, have charged a man.”

Police said Jonathan Katan was arrested last November after red paint was thrown or sprayed at a number of different locations on 11 occasions between 16 October and 18 November.

Katan, 61, from Ealing in west London, was charged with 11 counts of racially aggravated criminal damage, and two other offences relating to hate crime, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

“This [case] demonstrates how seriously we take allegations of hate crime against any of our communities,” Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said in the statement.

In February it was reported that there had been a 235% increase in Islamophobic attacks in the UK since 7 October.

