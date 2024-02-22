235% rise in Islamophobic attacks in the UK

There has been a 235 per cent increase in Islamophobic attacks in the UK since 7 October.

According to Tell MAMA, which logs anti-Muslim incidents in Britain, 2,010 cases of online and offline abuse have been recorded, the largest number in a four month period since the organisation was founded in 2011.

In contracts, over the period from 7 October 2022 to 7 February 2023, 600 incidents were recorded.

The cases of anti-Muslim hate included the word “Hamas” being written on a family’s front door, while some Muslims were abused while travelling by public transport.

In over 65% of these cases, women were the target, the organisation said.

More than a quarter of cases – 576 – were reported in London, Tell MAMA said.”We are deeply concerned about the impacts that the Israel and Gaza war are having on hate crimes and on social cohesion in the UK,” Iman Atta, director of Tell MAMA said.”

This rise in anti-Muslim hate is unacceptable and we hope that political leaders speak out to send a clear message that anti-Muslim hate, like anti-Semitism, is unacceptable in our country.

