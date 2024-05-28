Hamas: We won’t engage in negotiations that empower Israel to commit massacres in Gaza

A member of Hamas’s political bureau said yesterday that the movement will not engage in a new round of negotiations with Tel Aviv amidst the massacres being committed by Israel in Rafah, southern Gaza, according to Sputnik.

“The movement will not accept negotiations getting used, time and again, to buy more time for [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s government to carry out its plots in the Gaza Strip,” Bassem Naim told the Russian state-owned news agency.

Earlier, the Israeli public radio Kan reported that in Israel, they are awaiting Hamas’s response on whether there is a way to proceed with negotiations for reaching a deal.

On Sunday night, Israel targeted tents housing forcibly displaced Palestinians, killing at least 35 civilians including babies whose bodies were recovered with their heads missing. The fires that engulfed the displacement tents left people trapped inside and burnt them to death.

READ: Rafah images from Sunday night further proof that Gaza is ‘hell on earth’: UN agency