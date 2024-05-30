Bolivia condemns Israel ‘war crimes’ in Rafah 

Israeli raids on Gaza’s southern city of Rafah are heinous war crimes, Bolivia’s President Luis Arce said yesterday, calling on the international community to take action to stop the fighting.

Arce said in a post on X: “We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli bombings in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, which have left dozens of Palestinian civilians dead. This new war crime perpetrated by the Israeli army is sinister and inconceivable.”

“We call on the international community to take de facto measures against Israel. Together we can stop the genocide,” added the president.

Last Friday, the International Court of Justice, the highest UN judicial body, issued an order calling on Israel to immediately stop its military attack and any other action in Rafah.

Israel responded to the decision by targeting a crowded area where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians had taken shelter. Dozens of civilians were killed and hundreds suffered burns as a result of the attack.

