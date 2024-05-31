Peru slams Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Rafah

Peru has expressed “dismay and sorrow” over the death of dozens of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes on a refugee camp.

“Peru reiterates the need for an immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures stipulated by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last Friday, May 24,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday night.

It also called on the UN Security Council to adopt “urgent measures” in line with its mandate in pursuit of international peace and security.

“Peru, by reiterating its commitment to multilateralism, international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes, will continue to advocate for a two-state solution…. in accordance with the resolutions issued by the United Nations,” it concluded.

On Sunday night, Israel targeted tents housing forcibly displaced Palestinians, killing at least 45 civilians including babies whose bodies were recovered with their heads missing. The fires that engulfed the displacement tents left people trapped inside and burnt them to death.

UNRWA: 32,000 people fled Rafah within 48 hours