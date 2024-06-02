Israeli Premier Netanyahu proposes defense portfolio to Lieberman: Report

The head of the opposition Yisrael Beytenu Party, Avigdor Lieberman, received an offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to assume the defence minister position, Israeli media reported on Sunday, Anadolu news agency reported.

The right-wing politician confirmed that he received the offer over the weekend, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

“Netanyahu is under very heavy pressure,” said Lieberman, as quoted by the daily.

“There have been offers to join in the last week as well, these are offers with Netanyahu’s knowledge,” he added.

“I prefer to wait for the elections,” said Lieberman, who served as the defence minister from 2016-2018, noting that “the Iranians are advancing toward a nuclear bomb and planning a multi-front attack on Israel, while our government is focused on political survival.”

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu’s office regarding Lieberman’s statements.

Last Monday, during a meeting of his party’s parliamentary bloc, Lieberman called on opposition leaders to “unite efforts and form a joint Cabinet to work on changing the government.”

Lieberman, at the time, presented two options: forming an alternative government in the Knesset (parliament) or agreeing on a date for early elections.

He also urged the members of the Likud Party, which holds 32 seats and is led by Netanyahu, to defect and join him.

Lieberman had frequently criticised Netanyahu, saying “the Israeli government has run its course,” and “removing Netanyahu would be a benefit for Israelis.”

Israel has been waging a brutal offensive against Gaza since October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. The offensive has killed at least 36,400 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and wounded over 80,000 others.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the ICJ, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. According to South Africa, which took the occupation state to the ICJ, Israel is ignoring the court’s orders.

