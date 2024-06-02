Far-right Israeli ministers threaten government dissolution if Netanyahu agrees to Biden's Gaza proposal

Far-right Israeli ministers yesterday threatened to dissolve the government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agrees to US President Joe Biden’s proposal for the Gaza Strip

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened on X “to dissolve the government if Netanyahu agreed to a cease-fire deal announced by Biden.”

And Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to resign from the government if the war is ended “without eliminating Hamas,” Israeli Channel 12 reported.

US President Joe Biden said Friday that Israel presented the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, with a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in the besieged Gaza Strip and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave.

Biden appealed to Hamas to accept the deal and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resist pressure from members of his governing coalition opposed to the plan.

Netanyahu’s office reiterated his intention to continue the country’s offensive in Gaza until all of Tel Aviv’s war goals are achieved.

Hamas said it would “respond positively to any proposal that includes a permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction efforts, the return of the displaced, and the completion of a comprehensive hostage exchange deal.”

