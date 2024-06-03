Romania: suspect detained after throwing petrol bomb outside Israeli Embassy

A foreign citizen was detained in Romania’s capital Bucharest on Monday after throwing a petrol bomb outside the Israeli Embassy, Reuters has reported. No damage was caused, said police, and nobody was hurt.

The Romanian Intelligence Service said that its anti-terrorism officers caught the 34-year-old suspect, who allegedly also threatened to set himself on fire. He was handed over to police.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who was “apparently of Syrian origin”. He had pulled out, lit and thrown the petrol bomb while undergoing a security inspection, it added.

Police spokesman Georgian Dragan told local television station Digi24 that the suspect’s motives were personal. He was not, said Dragan, motivated by Israel’s war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

