Saudi Arabia, US discuss Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal

The top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and the US discussed, on Tuesday, a Gaza ceasefire proposal laid out by US President, Joe Biden, Anadolu Agency reports.

Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, received a phone call from US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during which they explored the latest developments in Gaza, and Biden’s proposal for a ceasefire and hostage swap between Hamas and Israel, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, Biden said Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave.

There was no official response yet from Israel or Hamas on the proposal, but the Palestinian group said that it would “respond positively to any proposal that includes a permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction efforts, the return of the displaced and the completion of a comprehensive hostage exchange deal.”

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said Monday that he was “not ready to stop” the war in Gaza, claiming that Biden’s remarks about a ceasefire proposal were “inaccurate”.

READ: Gaza war impact ripples through neighbours’ health systems, says WHO

His coalition partners, far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, have threatened to topple the government if Netanyahu agrees to Biden’s ceasefire plan.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt, have so far failed to agree on a permanent ceasefire.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since 7 October, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 36,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

READ: ‘Every reason’ to think Netanyahu is extending Gaza war for self-preservation: Biden