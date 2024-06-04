'Every reason' to think Netanyahu is extending Gaza war for self-preservation: Biden

US President, Joe Biden, has suggested that Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, could be extending the war for self-preservation, according to an interview released on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

During an interview with Time magazine, Biden was asked if he believes that some of Israel’s suggestions that Netanyahu is prolonging the war for his own political self-preservation are valid.

“I’m not going to comment on that. There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion,” he replied.

Citing political challenges that Netanyahu faced even before the war started, Biden said: “And so it’s an internal domestic debate that seems to have no consequence. And whether he would change his position or not, it’s hard to say, but it has not been helpful.”

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 36,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge.

