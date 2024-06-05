Israel: court approves temporary ban on Al Jazeera, citing national security

An Israeli court today upheld a 35-day ban on Al Jazeera network’s operations in Israel imposed by the government on national security grounds, Reuters has reported. A minister has said that he hoped to extend the ban for another 45 days when it runs out on Saturday.

The Israeli authorities raided a Jerusalem hotel room used by Al Jazeera as its office on 5 May and said they were shutting it down for the duration of the military offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza. They accused the broadcaster of encouraging hostilities against Israel. Al Jazeera rejected the accusations as a “dangerous and ridiculous lie” that put its journalists at risk.

Wednesday’s court ruling retroactively approved a 35-day ban until 8 June. Tel Aviv District Court Judge Shai Yaniv said that he had been provided with evidence, which he did not specify, of a long-standing and close relationship between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Qatari-backed broadcaster Al Jazeera, accusing the channel of promoting Hamas goals.

“Freedom of expression has a special importance during time of war,” wrote Yaniv. “However, when there is significant harm to state security, the latter consideration comes first.”

Al Jazeera has criticised Israel’s military operations in Gaza, from where it has reported throughout the war. According to court documents, it told the court that it did not incite violence or terrorism and that the ban was disproportionate.

Regarding the allegation of ties with Hamas, the network pointed out that its journalists had a wide range of confidential sources on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides.

The channel has accused Israel of deliberately killing several of its journalists in Gaza. Moreover, an Israeli sniper shot and killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank on 11 May 2022. It took a year for the Israeli military to apologise for killing the Palestinian American journalist.

Israel says it does not target journalists, even though more than 100 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since last October. Forty-four have been arrested, and “multiple assaults, threats, cyberattacks, censorship and killings of family members” have been recorded.

Israeli satellite and cable television providers suspended Al Jazeera broadcasts following the government’s 5 May instruction. The communications minister said on Wednesday that it aimed to extend the ban for a further 45 days.

The UN human rights office and the US have criticised the shutdown of Al Jazeera’s Israel operation. Qatar, where several Hamas political leaders are based, is trying to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release deal that could halt the Gaza war.

