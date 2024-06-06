Netanyahu sues journalists and political activist over cancer claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against two journalists and a political activist for allegedly “spreading false information” about him, including claims that he has pancreatic cancer, Walla has reported.

According to the Israeli news site, Netanyahu has filed a defamation lawsuit against journalists Ben Caspit and Uri Mishgav, as well as political activist Gonen Ben-Yitzhak. Netanyahu’s lawyer, Ariel Nizri, asserts that the trio disseminated “malicious and false information” regarding the prime minister’s health.

Nizri alleges that the defendants have been spreading “vicious and dangerous lies” about Netanyahu, including claims that he has pancreatic cancer and is unfit for office. “These claims are false,” insisted Nizri. “The prime minister is in good health for his age [74].”

Walla reported that Netanyahu filed his lawsuit in the Magistrate’s Court in Ramla, central Israel, seeking compensation of half a million shekels (approximately $134,600). He contends that the publications are not related to public criticism or freedom of expression, but are instead malicious lies aimed at sabotage.

