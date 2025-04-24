Israel advocate says, ‘I’m OK with as many dead kids as it takes’

In another illustration of the genocidal mania gripping sections of the pro-Israel support base, an anti-Palestinian commentator has openly declared he is willing to see “as many dead kids as it takes” for Israel to achieve its objectives in Gaza.

In the latest example of this mania, a viral tweet from a prominent pro-Israel supporter writing under the tag “Misfitpatriot” — hiding behind the cloak of anonymity — has sparked widespread outrage for explicitly endorsing the mass killing of Palestinian children as a necessary step in Israel’s ongoing campaign of extermination in Gaza. The tweet, which has been viewed over 2.7 million times, reads: “I’m ok with as many dead kids as it takes,” and goes on to declare, “Literally every single Palestinian can die if that’s what it takes to save Israel.”

I’m ok with as many dead kids as it takes to stop Hamas. You people sound like woke leftists trying to make an emotional argument so you can argue from a position or moral superiority. You might as well put a rainbow flag and pronouns in your bio. If you try to emotionally… https://t.co/RZkZsyayFZ — The Misfit Patriot (@misfitpatriot_) April 22, 2025

The message continues, controversially referencing Biblical incidents, notably the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah and the deaths of Egyptian first-born children, to justify the killing of children in Gaza.

Critics have highlighted the fact that the Daesh terrorist group similarly invoked religious texts to justify acts of cruelty and gruesome violence. They argue further that religious texts are now being appropriated in a comparable fashion to support an ethno-nationalist political movement advocating ethnic cleansing and the genocide of a native population.

Invoking religious texts to justify the mass killing of civilians — especially children — is viewed widely as revealing a deeply disturbing genocidal mindset that fuels support for Israel’s ongoing campaign of extermination in Gaza.

The inflammatory post has emerged while Israel is under investigation for genocide by the International Court of Justice. Nearly 52,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, have been killed in Gaza.

Observers have highlighted the tweet as indicative of a broader radicalisation among vocal supporters of Israel, whose public statements increasingly reflect an open endorsement of extreme violence against Palestinian civilians. The tweet has drawn considerable backlash from multiple quarters alarmed at the normalisation of such rhetoric in public discourse.

Critics have described Israel as being gripped by a “genocide mania”, noting that many of its leading advocates outside the country have echoed similarly extreme sentiments.

