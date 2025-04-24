‘Open prison’: UK lawmakers decry ‘heartbreaking’ conditions after West Bank visit

Two British lawmakers, who recently visited the Occupied West Bank to witness first-hand the conditions faced by Palestinians, described the situation as “absolutely heartbreaking and devastating”, urging the international community and their own government to take meaningful action to stop Israeli violations.

Shockat Adam, an independent MP for Leicester South, and Andrew George, a Liberal Democrat MP for St. Ives, travelled to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the West Bank last week on a fact-finding mission organised by the UK-based International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP).

Upon landing in Tel Aviv on 13 April, George was detained by Israeli security forces and subjected to questioning for approximately 45 minutes. His entry was allowed only after intervention from the British Embassy in Tel Aviv and Consulate in Jerusalem.

Throughout their time in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Adam and George encountered several stark reminders of the daily hardships Palestinians face.

While visiting Masafer Yatta in the southern West Bank, the MPs were directly confronted by armed Israeli settlers. They also witnessed hundreds of settlers storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The MPs’ visit occurred only a week after Israel deported two other British lawmakers, Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang.

In an interview with Anadolu, Adam said the primary purpose of their journey was to gain first-hand insight into what they regularly read and see reported about Palestinian suffering under Israeli occupation.

“We just saw a glimpse of the life of a normal Palestinian person every single day, and it was absolutely heartbreaking and devastating to see,” Adam stated.

He emphasised that global powers “must do something” rather than merely offering statements and gestures of concern.

The UK government, with its historical links to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, should also make “effective change”, Adam said.

“The time for words is over. We have to make changes, and we want our government now to stop talking and to recognise the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.”

He called for concrete policy changes, including recognising the State of Palestine and initiating targeted sanctions against Israel.

“We must recognise the State of Palestine, and we must start imposing economic, military and cultural sanctions on Israel until it starts abiding by international law,” Adam asserted.

Adam also noted with concern the freedom and apparent impunity with which Israeli settlers operate, armed and backed by Israeli forces, openly intimidating Palestinian communities.

Expressing disappointment in the UK government’s muted response to Israel’s actions against the MPs; Adam cited recent precedents set by Britain’s stronger stance elsewhere.

When a Liberal Democrat MP was recently refused entry into Hong Kong, the British government made a clear statement, he said, adding: “We must make the equivalent statement when it comes to the Palestinian case and Israel not allowing MPs to come in.”

Adam also addressed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, now subjected to a blockade for nearly 55 consecutive days.

The conditions in Gaza are “absolutely inhumane”, he said, calling for pressure on Israel to immediately allow in essential supplies and aid, including food, water and medicines.

‘Pressure, intimidation, threats’

Over 950 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Around 16,500 more have been detained by the Israeli military in the same period.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s decades-long Occupation of Palestinian Territories illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, reinforcing the international legal consensus against Israeli settlements.

George underscored the value of witnessing the situation first-hand, describing the trip as crucial for understanding the systemic discrimination and oppression faced by Palestinians.

“I’ve heard a lot about it prior to my visit, and indeed it was well worth me going … I hadn’t fully appreciated just how segregated and discriminated the Palestinians were … how the Israelis had clearly limited their life and life chances in the West Bank, and the pressure, intimidation and threats which they were constantly having to live with every day,” George told Anadolu.

George characterised the West Bank as essentially “an open prison”, emphasising how Palestinian communities have been gated off, and their communities are constantly being pushed out by “the so-called settlers, or evictors, as I call them.”

Although Gaza was not part of their itinerary, the lawmaker also highlighted the dire situation in the enclave as an “enormous concern”.

“We’re very, very concerned about the present state of Gaza, the blockade and the daily slaughter of innocent people,” he stated.

Echoing his colleague’s call for immediate action, George demanded that the UK and international community push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“We can’t carry on as we are at present,” he said.

