Cuba says Nuseirat massacre is evidence of genocide committed by Israel in Gaza

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned “in the strongest terms” on Sunday the massacre committed by the Israeli occupation army in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. This, said Rodriguez in a post on X, is more “evidence of the genocide that Israel commits with impunity against the people of #Palestina.”

Israel killed 274 Palestinians and wounded 698 others in the refugee camp in artillery and air strikes while carrying out an operation to rescue four hostages held by the resistance movement in Gaza. Of those killed, said the government media office in Gaza, 64 were children and 57 were women.

According to a spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, the Israeli forces also killed a number of hostages during its rescue operation. “To release just four people, the occupation army carried out a horrific massacre,” he added. “It will have a negative impact on the lives of the survivors.”

The chronic lack of beds and basic medical supplies meant that there were chaotic scenes in Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital. Ambulances continue to transport wounded people from across the camp who have been targeted for attacks by the occupation forces.

“The mass killing claimed the lives of dozens of martyrs and wounded,” said a spokesman for the Red Crescent in Gaza. “The healthcare system continues to suffer from severe shortages ever since the occupation took control of the Rafah Crossing.”

