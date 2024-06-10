South Sudan praises Turkiye's steady support

A top official in South Sudan on Monday praised Turkiye’s steadfast support for his country, Anadolu Agency reports.

The remarks came as Erdem Mutaf, Turkiye’s head of mission in South Sudan, paid a courtesy visit to Semaya Kumba, South Sudan’s deputy Foreign Minister, in the capital, Juba, in a bid to enhance relations between the two countries.

The meeting discussed crucial issues, including current agreements and possible future ones between Turkiye and South Sudan in areas such as the economy, higher education, security cooperation, double taxation and encouraging investment protection.

Semaya praised Mutaf’s visit and expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s steady support to South Sudan in various areas, including humanitarian and educational opportunities.

He added that the relationship between South Sudan and Turkiye is cemented by history, and South Sudan will continue to support Turkiye at the internal and international levels.

Semaya further reiterated the government’s commitment to the peace process both internally and outside the country.

Mutaf expressed his appreciation and conveyed a congratulatory message to Sumaya from his counterpart, as well as briefing him on Turkiye’s activities in the country.

Mutaf said Turkiye was among the first countries to recognise the independence of South Sudan in 2011 and will continue to support the country through humanitarian assistance, capacity building and other areas.

